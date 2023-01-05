Housing markets coming in for a soft landing: Royal LePage
Home sales in Alberta’s capital city in December 2022 dropped 26% from December 2021 and 22% from November 2022.

“The Edmonton real estate market continued to cool into the month of December as listings and sales slowed for the holiday season,” says Realtors Association of Edmonton Chair Paul Gravelle.

Housing stats
Housing stats 2

