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Edmonton landowners blockade oil company after years of unpaid lease payments

Landowners Dale Braun (left) and Mark Dorin.
Landowners Dale Braun (left) and Mark Dorin.YouTube screenshot
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Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Brian Jean
Alberta Oil
Alberta Energy Regulator
Alberta Oil And Gas
Oil Wells
Investigative Journalism Foundation
MAGA Energy
Dale Braun
Mark Dorin
pumpjacks

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