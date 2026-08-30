Edmonton landscaping company fined $318,000 after worker falls to death

An Edmonton landscaping company has been ordered to pay $318,000 after a worker was killed in a fall through a roof at a construction site.Arbutus Landscaping Inc., acting as the prime contractor, pleaded guilty Aug. 19 in Edmonton Court of Justice to one count under Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety Act.The company admitted failing to establish a system or process to ensure compliance with provincial workplace health and safety laws.All remaining charges against Arbutus Landscaping were withdrawn.The charges followed a fatal workplace incident on Dec. 11, 2023, at an Edmonton construction site.A worker died after falling through a roof, according to the Alberta government.The court imposed a $318,000 fine, including the victim fine surcharge.Both Arbutus Landscaping and the Crown have up to 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalty.Albatross Roofing Ltd. also faces Occupational Health and Safety charges stemming from the same fatal incident.The roofing company is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 10 in Edmonton Court of Justice.Alberta's OHS legislation establishes workplace health and safety requirements for employers and provides protections and rights for workers.Charges can be laid under the legislation when failure to comply with workplace safety requirements results in a serious injury or death.