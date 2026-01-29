Edmonton man arrested in Wood Buffalo child luring and pornography case

Wood Buffalo RCMP have arrested a 42-year-old Edmonton man in connection with a child luring and pornography investigation that began in December 2025. The probe started after authorities received a report that a 14-year-old girl had sent sexually explicit photos to the suspect.Working alongside Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE), officers executed a search warrant at an Edmonton residence on January 15, 2026, leading to the arrest of Cary Allan Sillanpaa. He now faces charges including luring a child, possession of child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and obtaining sexual services in exchange for goods.Sillanpaa was released on conditions by a justice of the peace and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on February 11.The RCMP issued guidance for parents on protecting youth from online predators, emphasizing the importance of explaining online luring, recognizing red-flag behaviors, ending unsafe conversations, and seeking help from trusted adults or online resources such as needhelpnow.ca.Authorities encourage anyone with information about child exploitation to report it through Cybertip.ca, local police, or Crime Stoppers. Non-emergency tips in Alberta can be submitted via the RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or through the Alberta RCMP app.