Edmonton man charged after alleged dating app sex assaults

A 56-year-old Edmonton man is facing a long list of charges after police say multiple women were sexually assaulted following encounters that began on popular dating apps.The Edmonton Police Service says the investigation began in April 2025 after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man she met online. Since then, additional complainants have come forward with similar allegations, prompting a broader probe by investigators.Police allege that in at least four separate incidents, women connected with the suspect through platforms including Facebook Dating, Bumble and Tinder. After initial communication, the women were invited to the man’s home, where investigators believe they were drugged and sexually assaulted.On March 17, officers arrested William McMullin, 56, and charged him with multiple offences, including sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement and criminal harassment.McMullin remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.Police say the nature of the allegations points to a deliberate pattern of behaviour involving the exploitation of trust formed through online platforms.“These types of assaults are deeply troubling because they involve a calculated breach of trust,” said Staff Sgt. Christa Laforce of the EPS Sexual Assault Section, adding investigators believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.Authorities are urging anyone who may have had contact with McMullin or believes they were victimized to contact the Edmonton Police Service. Investigators say supports and resources are available for those affected.