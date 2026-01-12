UPDATED: Two Edmonton men charged after online threats against Jewish community

Edmonton Police Service has charged a 31-year-old man after he posted online threats targeting the Jewish community.Amjad Jaradat was identified following a tip from Niagara Regional Police on December 17, 2025, about threatening social media posts originating from Edmonton. EPS investigators quickly issued warrants and located Jaradat on December 19, arresting him without incident. He has been charged with uttering threats.Jaradat will now reside in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, under strict conditions, including a 24-hour curfew, bans from attending Jewish places of worship or community events, and prohibition from using social media or electronic devices that connect to the internet except for pre-approved employment. He is also forbidden from possessing weapons or firearms..The EPS Hate Crimes Unit has recommended that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code be applied, allowing courts to consider harsher sentencing if the offence is found to be motivated by hatred.EPS Chief Warren Driechel said the investigation demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to protecting faith communities. “Whether online or in person, hate has no place in our society, and we will continue to investigate these incidents to the fullest extent,” he said.In another incident, on December 20, the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) arrested and charged a 35-year-old Edmonton resident for a hate-related offence.INSET, in partnership with Edmonton Police Service, began an investigation into an online user who was sharing extremist views and comments towards the Jewish Community.On December 20, 2025, Esteban Pavez, 35, was arrested and charged with:Uttering threats to the Jewish Community, contrary to section 264.1(1) of the Criminal Code.Pavez remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton via CCTV on January 29, 2026.The EPS encourages reporting of hate-motivated incidents online, and hate crimes to 911 in emergencies or 780-423-4567 for non-emergencies.