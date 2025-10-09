Edmonton man charged after spray-painting seniors’ facility with hateful messages

A 20-year-old Edmonton resident has been arrested and charged in connection with hate-related vandalism at a local seniors’ facility.On September 10, the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET), working with the Edmonton Police Service, identified Malachi Bristol as the suspect after an alleged online post claiming responsibility for the incident.Bristol faces charges of mischief related to religious property under section 430(4.1) of the Criminal Code and uttering threats under section 264.1(1). He was released with conditions and appeared in Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on October 8.The RCMP thanked the Edmonton Police Service for its support and urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Non-emergency tips can be submitted to the RCMP National Security Information Network by calling 1-800-420-5805 or online. Immediate threats to national security should be reported to 9-1-1 or local police.