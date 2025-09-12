Edmonton man charged in $100,000 extortion scheme

A 42-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after police say he tried to extort more than $100,000 from a local business owner by threatening him and his family.Police said the victim contacted them on August 27 after receiving a series of threatening WhatsApp messages from an unknown number. The sender appeared to know personal details about the victim’s business and home address and claimed the family was under surveillance. The messages demanded payment exceeding $100,000 and threatened violence if the money was not delivered.Following an investigation, officers arrested Davinder Singh on September 5. Two cell phones were seized during the arrest, which investigators believe were used by Singh to impersonate himself and a relative while sending the threats. He has been charged with extortion..“When you’re receiving threats — especially ones that include personal details or demands for money — it’s natural to feel fear and uncertainty. That’s exactly what these individuals are counting on,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the Investigative Response Team. “We want the public to know that you’re not alone in these situations. If something doesn’t feel right, report it.”Police are reminding residents not to respond to unknown messages, send money, or meet suspected extortionists in person. They encourage the public to report all threats, even if they seem minor, to help track patterns and prevent further harm.Anyone who believes they are being targeted in an extortion attempt is urged to contact Edmonton Police or Crime Stoppers.