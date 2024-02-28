Edmonton man charged in Canada-wide operation targetting 3D firearms

A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the fight against illegal firearms as the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) lays more than 40 charges against a city man in connection with a nationwide investigation targeting the production of 3D firearms.Dubbed "Project Reproduction," the operation was initiated by the Quebec Provincial Police (QPP) and led to the arrest and charging of 29-year-old Roy Evan Tucker, following a year-long investigation by the EPS Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU).The investigation, sparked by intelligence provided by the QPP, unveiled Tucker's alleged involvement in purchasing parts specifically intended for the manufacturing of 3D printed firearms from a Montreal supplier.Armed with this information, FIU launched a probe and secured search warrants for Tucker's residence and vehicles.On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as part of the nationwide enforcement day for Project Reproduction, FIU investigators swooped in on Tucker's residence, resulting in the dismantling of a sophisticated 3D printed firearms manufacturing operation. The seizure included a commercial-grade 3D printer, firearm blueprints, loaded handguns, high-capacity magazines and prohibited semi-automatic firearms believed to have been smuggled from the US."3D printed firearms are not new; however, this is the first significant seizure of them in the Edmonton area and the second largest seizure of Project Reproduction in Western Canada," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the EPS Guns and Gangs Section.Tucker now faces more than 40 charges related to firearms manufacturing, including firearms trafficking, possession of prohibited firearms and careless storage of firearms.