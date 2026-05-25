Edmonton man charged in Morinville child luring case as RCMP search for more victims

Morinville RCMP say an Edmonton man accused of luring and sexually exploiting a teenage victim through Snapchat may have targeted others, as police ask additional victims to come forward.The investigation began Nov. 14, 2025, after RCMP received a complaint alleging an adult male had been engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old youth over a period of several months.Morinville RCMP’s General Investigation Section took over the case and determined the suspect allegedly used Snapchat to contact and lure the victim before picking the teen up from school and bringing them to his apartment on multiple occasions.Following what police described as a thorough investigation, officers arrested 34-year-old Jaswindra Nath of Edmonton.Nath has been charged with two counts of sexual interference, child luring, arranging a sexual offence against a child and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.He was released on conditions following a hearing before a justice of the peace and is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on May 28.RCMP believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.Police said Nath allegedly used the Snapchat aliases “yegnut” and “yegnutn” and often went by the name “Jash.”Investigators released a photo of Nath in hopes of identifying other possible victims or witnesses connected to the case.Anyone with information, or anyone who believes they may have been victimized, is asked to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or their local police service.Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.