Edmonton man charged with child sexual assault at day home as police seek more victims

Edmonton police have charged a 54-year-old man with sexually assaulting a child at an unlicensed day home and are appealing for other potential victims to come forward.Michael Doucette was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault dating back to 2022 at Shining Stars day home in southeast Edmonton.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said investigators received a complaint earlier this month concerning the alleged assault of a minor at the private childcare facility near 50 St. and 101 Ave.Doucette, who lived at the residence and assisted with childcare duties, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.Police believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported their experiences to investigators.The day home opened in 2011 and operated as a private, unlicensed childcare facility before eventually closing.Police confirmed the business is no longer operating.Investigators also emphasized that the former Shining Stars day home is not affiliated with any other Edmonton childcare facilities operating under the same name.EPS has released Doucette's name and photograph as part of its efforts to identify anyone else who may have information about the allegations.Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized, or who has information relevant to the investigation, to contact investigators.Anyone with information can contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.The allegations against Doucette have not been proven in court.