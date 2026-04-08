Edmonton man charged with human trafficking, bestiality in major ALERT investigation

An Edmonton man is facing a lengthy list of serious criminal charges after Alberta law enforcement uncovered what investigators describe as a disturbing human trafficking operation involving multiple victims.Jonathan Allard, 47, was arrested March 26, following a months-long probe led by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) human trafficking unit, with assistance from the Edmonton Police Service. He now faces 26 Criminal Code charges along with two counts under Alberta’s Animal Protection Act.Police allege Allard trafficked and sexually exploited at least five women in the Edmonton area, with investigators warning the number of victims could be higher. Authorities say they are actively seeking additional individuals who may have been impacted.Staff Sgt. Chris Hayes of ALERT said the case involves “extreme circumstances” with lasting trauma for victims, adding investigators are determined to identify everyone affected and ensure full accountability.The investigation began in June 2025 after one woman contacted police, alleging she had been recruited through social media to move to Edmonton before being forced into the sex trade. Investigators allege Allard controlled multiple victims, arranged sexual services, communicated with clients, and collected money.In addition to the human trafficking allegations, police say evidence uncovered during the investigation points to the sexual and physical abuse of a dog.The charges against Allard include trafficking in persons, receiving a material benefit from trafficking, forcible confinement, assault, procuring sexual services, and advertising another person’s sexual services. He also faces charges of bestiality, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, neglect, and failing to provide adequate food and water.Allard remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case, or who believes they may have been victimized, to contact police or Crime Stoppers. Support services have been made available to victims through ALERT’s Safety Network Coordinators, and human trafficking survivors can also access help by calling 211.ALERT is a provincially funded agency that combines specialized law enforcement resources to target serious and organized crime across Alberta.