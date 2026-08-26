Edmonton man charged with sexual assault of child, may have other victims

Edmonton police are searching for additional potential victims after charging a 41-year-old man with sexual assault of a minor and sexual interference.The Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday investigators believe Marklester Cruz may have had contact with other young or vulnerable people who have not yet been identified.Cruz was arrested July 30 and charged with sexual assault of a minor and sexual interference. The allegations have not been proven in court.Police said Cruz was released Aug. 21 under several court-imposed conditions.He is prohibited from possessing weapons, including firearms, ammunition, explosives and knives, as well as other items that could be used to injure or intimidate someone.Cruz is also prohibited from attending parks, swimming areas, schools, daycare centres, community centres and other locations where children under 16 are present or could reasonably be expected to be present.He cannot work or volunteer in a position of trust or authority involving anyone under 16 and is prohibited from having contact with children under 16 unless a parent or guardian is present.Police said investigators learned Cruz is known to host vulnerable youth from the community at his northwest Edmonton residence.“EPS believes his interactions within the community may have brought him into contact with other young and/or vulnerable individuals who have not yet been identified,” police said in a statement.Investigators also said information gathered during the investigation has given them reasonable grounds to believe Cruz “may continue to pose a risk to vulnerable youth.”Police said Cruz's name and photograph are being released in the interest of public safety and to make potential complainants aware of the investigation.Anyone who had contact with Cruz or has information about similar alleged incidents is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.