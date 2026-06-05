Edmonton man charged with sexual assault of minor; already released as police seek more victims

Edmonton police say a 30-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a minor may have had contact with other vulnerable youth who have not yet spoken with investigators.Brian Brook Kaskamin, 30, was arrested June 2 and charged with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and administering a noxious substance, the Edmonton Police Service said in a release Friday.Police said Kaskamin has been released with conditions, including an order not to have contact with anyone under 16 years of age.Investigators allege Kaskamin used Grindr to meet minors and often hosted vulnerable youth from the community at his residence in northeast Edmonton.Detectives said they believe there may be additional complainants who have not yet come forward.Police are asking anyone with information to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.Police said support is available for anyone affected by sexual violence through local sexual assault support services or through EPS.The charges have not been tested in court.