Edmonton police are appealing for additional complainants to come forward after a 44-year-old man was charged with multiple sexual offences, including allegations involving a minor dating back a decade.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said Wednesday its investigation began August 17, 2026, when a woman reported she had been sexually touched without her consent while attending a party.During the investigation, a second female complainant came forward alleging repeated sexual contact with the accused dating back to 2016, when she was a minor.On October 19, police arrested Jose Majo Pulikkottil, 44, and charged him with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.Pulikkottil was subsequently released subject to several conditions, including a prohibition on attending public swimming pools, schools, daycares, playgrounds and libraries.He is also prohibited from seeking or maintaining volunteer positions involving trust or authority over anyone aged 16 or younger.His interactions with people aged 16 and younger are restricted to his workplace or necessary interactions at other businesses.Pulikkottil is also prohibited from possessing firearms or other weapons and contacting either complainant.Police said information gathered during the investigation has led detectives to believe there could be additional complainants who have yet to come forward.Anyone who may have had a similar experience involving Pulikkottil is encouraged to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.Support for those affected by sexual violence is available through local sexual assault support organizations or the EPS Crime and Trauma Informed Support Services.The charges against Pulikkottil have not been proven in court.