British police have arrested and charged an Edmonton man at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.
"The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorized charges in relation to Anjem Choudary and Khaled Hussein under the Terrorism Act," said Nick Price, chief Crown prosecutor for the CPS counterterrorism division.
"The charges relate to the proscribed organization Al-Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society."
Hussein, 28, is from Edmonton and Choudary, 56, is a British citizen from east London.
Hussein is charged with being a member of Al Muhajiroun. Prosecutors allege he helped set up its Canadian branch and say he was "in effect working for" Choudary.
According to multiple British media reports, Choudary is a well-known radical Islamic preacher who has previously been convicted of aiding ISIS.
Choudary is accused of membership in a proscribed organization, addressing Al Muhajiroun meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organization and directing a terrorist organization, contrary to section 56 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
Both men appeared in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The court heard that Hussein has been a member of Al-Muhajiroun for two years and had been in close contact with Choudary, "in effec, working for him."
Both men were remanded and are scheduled to next appear in court again on August 4.
Both men were initially held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and police had been granted extra time to question the suspects in detention before they were charged.
"Criminal proceedings against Mr. Choudary and Mr. Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial," Price said.
