Edmonton man charged with threatening to kill Carney on X

An Edmonton man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill Prime Minister Mark Carney in posts made on the social media platform X.RCMP Federal Policing said its Alberta Integrated National Security Enforcement Team launched an investigation Sept. 4 after becoming aware of alleged threats targeting the prime minister on X, formerly known as Twitter.Five days later, investigators arrested and charged 44-year-old Dwight Peter MacIntyre, of Edmonton.MacIntyre is charged with uttering a threat to cause death against Carney, contrary to Section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.The allegations have not been proven in court.MacIntyre is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Edmonton on Nov. 25.“People should not assume they can make threats online without consequences,” said Supt. Matt Johnson, officer in charge of national security for RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region.“When online comments cross the line into criminal conduct, police will investigate and take appropriate action to hold those responsible accountable.”Johnson said online activity can result in criminal charges even when comments are made from behind a computer or phone.“Criminal online actions have real-world consequences, regardless of whether they are made behind a screen,” he said..The RCMP said Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta RCMP's Parkland detachment assisted with the investigation.INSET units investigate national security-related offences, including terrorism, espionage, cyber attacks, foreign-influenced activities, terrorist financing and incidents involving the security of internationally protected persons.The RCMP is also responsible for protecting designated Canadian officials, foreign diplomatic personnel living in Canada and visiting internationally protected persons.Police said the security environment facing public figures continues to evolve in Canada and internationally, requiring increased vigilance.The RCMP asked anyone with information about potential national security threats to contact police.The investigation remains ongoing and the RCMP said it would not provide further comment while the matter is before the courts.