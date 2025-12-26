Edmonton man dies in hospital ER while waiting to see doctor

On December 22, an Edmonton man was rushed to the emergency room by a client after experiencing serious chest pains at work. Just hours later, 44-year-old Prashant Sreekumar was dead.According to Global News, upon arriving at Grey Nuns Hospital, Sreekumar checked in at triage and was sent to the waiting room. When his father, Kumar Sreekumar, pulled up a short time later, he told him and the the the pain was a 15 out of 10. Staff were informed as well.An electrocardiogram was performed, which came back with no issues. As a result, he was told to sit tight and given a Tylenol.Over the following eight hours, Sreekumar's blood pressure continued to rise, and just seconds after finally being called in for treatment, he passed away of what appeared to be a cardiac arrest.Along with his father, Sreekumar leaves behind a wife and three children. He was a beloved member of the community, as well.In a statement to Global News, Grey Nuns Hospital's parent organization Covenant Health said it would not comment on the case, but that it is before the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner."We offer our sympathy to the patient's family and friends," Covenant Health added. "There is nothing more important than the safety and care of our patients and staff."