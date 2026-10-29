Edmonton man killed after minivan runs red light, crashes into fire truck

A 44-year-old man has died after his minivan allegedly ran a red light and collided with an Edmonton fire truck in the city's downtown area Tuesday night.Edmonton police say speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to the fatal collision.The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on October 27 at the intersection of 101 St. and Kingsway Ave.According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services truck was travelling northbound on 101 St. when it was struck by a Kia Sedona minivan heading eastbound on Kingsway Ave.Police say the minivan entered the intersection against a red light before colliding with the fire truck.The 44-year-old driver of the minivan was transported to hospital by emergency medical services but later died from his injuries.The driver of the fire truck was also taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is leading the investigation.Police have not released the identity of the deceased driver.Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.