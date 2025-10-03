Edmonton man killed in pedestrian collision

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in the Stillwater neighbourhood. Officers responded Friday morning at 6:27 a.m. after reports that a man had been struck by a truck at the intersection of Stillwater Blvd. and 23 Ave.The victim, a 73-year-old man, was crossing the street when he was hit by a 2007 Dodge Dakota travelling eastbound. A bystander attempted to provide medical aid, but EMS confirmed the man died at the scene. The 48-year-old female driver remained on site and was not injured.The Edmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations Section continues to examine the incident. Police say lighting conditions were a factor, while speed and alcohol do not appear to have contributed.This marks Edmonton’s 26th traffic fatality of 2025..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.