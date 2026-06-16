Edmonton massage therapist charged with sex assault as police seek additional victims

An Edmonton massage therapist is facing a sexual assault charge after a client alleged she was touched in a sexual manner without her consent during a treatment session, prompting police to seek other potential victims.The Edmonton Police Service announced Monday that Julio Uribe, 36, has been charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation into a complaint reported earlier this month.Police allege the incident occurred at Bamboo Wellness, a massage therapy practice located near 34 Ave. and 97 St. in south Edmonton.According to investigators, a female client reported that Uribe touched her in a sexual manner without her consent while providing massage therapy services.Following an investigation, Uribe was charged on June 10.He was released under court-imposed conditions, including having no contact with the complainant and staying away from the business where the alleged incident took place.Police say investigators believe there may be additional complainants and are encouraging anyone who may have had a similar experience involving Uribe to come forward.The Edmonton Police Service noted that support services are available for anyone affected by sexual violence through local sexual assault support organizations and police victim services.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.