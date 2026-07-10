Edmonton massage therapist faces additional sexual assault charges after Leduc victims come forward

An Edmonton massage therapist is facing six additional sexual assault charges after five more alleged victims came forward following an earlier Edmonton Police Service investigation.Leduc RCMP say the new allegations involve incidents that allegedly occurred between July 2025 and April 2026 while the suspect was employed at True Touch Massage Therapy and Fitness in Leduc.Police identified the accused as 36-year-old Edmonton resident Julio Uribe Beltran.The new charges follow a June 16 media release issued by the Edmonton Police Service announcing Beltran had been charged in a separate sexual assault investigation.After that announcement, five additional complainants contacted Leduc RCMP, prompting a series of new investigations.As a result, Beltran has now been charged with six counts of sexual assault in Leduc, in addition to the charges he is already facing in Edmonton.Beltran was arrested and brought before a judicial interim release hearing before being released on a release order.He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc on Aug. 6.As part of his release conditions, Beltran is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims.Leduc RCMP believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are encouraging anyone with information or who believes they may have been affected to contact the detachment by calling 310-RCMP (7267).Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.