CALGARY — A three-year-old girl found dead in a central Edmonton apartment in May died of carfentanil poisoning, police say. Her mother and the man she was dating at the time each face a manslaughter charge.Edmonton police said patrol officers were called to assist paramedics at a building near 91 Street and Jasper Avenue at about 8:38 p.m. on May 23 after the girl was found dead in one of the suites.A May 27 autopsy left the cause and manner of death undetermined pending toxicology results. The Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office later identified carfentanil poisoning as the cause of death.Homicide investigators arrested the girl’s mother, Anthea Fraynn, 30, on October 31 and charged her with manslaughter, failure to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.William Okeymow, 29, was arrested in Calgary on November 6 on warrants for the same three charges. Police said they are not seeking any other suspects.