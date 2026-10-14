Edmonton motorcycle crash kills man, seriously injures baby and two others at bus shelter

A 21-year-old man is dead and three others, including a 10-month-old baby, are seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle crashed into an Edmonton bus shelter Tuesday night.Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the motorcycle was allegedly racing a BMW along 97 St. before losing control and striking several people waiting for a bus.The collision occurred at approximately 8:55 p.m., when an 18-year-old man riding a 2004 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle was travelling northbound on 97 St. from 118 Ave. at a high rate of speed.Police said the motorcycle was racing an unidentified BMW when the rider mounted the curb on the east side of 97 St. and continued along the sidewalk.The motorcycle then slammed into a bus shelter near 120 Ave., where several people were waiting.A 21-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was rushed to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead.Three other people waiting at the shelter were also injured.A 46-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The woman's 10-month-old son sustained serious injuries described by police as potentially life-threatening.All three were transported to hospital by paramedics.The 18-year-old motorcycle rider was also injured in the crash and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police said the rider is being charged with dangerous operation causing death and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm..The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section has taken over the investigation and is attempting to identify the BMW involved in the alleged street race.Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the BMW to come forward.Police are also seeking dashcam footage from motorists who were in the area at the time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.