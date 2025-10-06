Edmonton MP introduces bill to shield families from annual parole hearings of convicted murderers

Edmonton Conservative MP Kerry Diotte has introduced Private Members’ Bill C-243 to stop convicted murderers from re-victimizing the families of their victims by forcing them to attend annual parole hearings.The legislation would amend the Corrections and Conditional Release Act so that, after the Parole Board denies an offender’s initial parole application, those convicted of first- or second-degree murder could only reapply for day or full parole once every five years, rather than every year following the completion of their minimum sentence.“Currently, convicted murderers can apply for parole each and every year after having served their minimum sentence,” Diotte said.“This causes significant trauma and harm to victims’ families.”.The bill was introduced in memory of Brian Ilesic, who, along with three colleagues, was killed at the University of Alberta by co-worker Travis Baumgartner while working as armoured guards for G4S Cash Solutions. Baumgartner received a life sentence for the murders.“With C-243, Brian’s parents Mike and Dianne Ilesic will not have to face the monster who killed their son every year,” Diotte said. “The current process makes a mockery of justice. This bill takes common sense action to protect them and countless victimized families.”