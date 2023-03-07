Krayden and Cooper

MP Michael Cooper (CPC-St. Albert-Edmonton) said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is creating “a smokescreen” in asking for an "independent special rapporteur," to examine China’s political interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.  

“It is a complete smokescreen,” Cooper told the Western Standard. “It is the opposite of what CSIS [Canadian Security Intelligence Service] has called on the prime minister to do in the face of interference and that is to provide sunshine and transparency and what he wants to do is hurry it in a committee that meets behind closed doors.” 

"It's scandalous that we have a prime minister who refused to take this kind of interference, by Bejing, seriously."

