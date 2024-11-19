Edmonton NDP MP sparks controversy with Palestinian solidarity pin, draws Speaker’s reprimand

New Democrat MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) stirred heated debate in the House of Commons Monday after wearing a lapel pin supporting Palestinians, likening it to the Remembrance Day poppy. Blacklock's Reporter says her actions prompted jeers from MPs and a reprimand from Commons Speaker Greg Fergus.“I just want to remind Members to be very careful about what they wear in this House and to ensure it is not considered a prop,” said Fergus. Parliamentary rules forbid MPs from using visual items to make silent political statements.McPherson donned the pin — featuring the colors of the Palestinian flag — during Question Period as she accused Israel of committing atrocities in Gaza. “A United Nations report has found Israel’s warfare is consistent with the characteristics of genocide,” she claimed. “Entire families have been decimated. Children are starving to death. When are the Liberals going to live up to their obligations?”“I stand here proudly wearing the pin that stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people. But people within this place are wearing pins for a various number of reasons.”She then compared her pin to the Remembrance Day poppy, a remark that sparked cries of "shame" from fellow MPs. Speaker Fergus intervened, noting, “I couldn’t hear much after the reference to the poppy,” and granted McPherson 10 seconds to conclude her remarks. This extension was met with loud objections from MPs.McPherson, undeterred, criticized the reaction, saying, “I just want to point out I cannot as a Member of the House of Commons bring up a point of order without being heckled and shouted down by the Conservatives. That imposes as well on my privilege.”.Parliament has a history of enforcing strict decorum regarding the use of props or symbols. In 1998, Conservative MPs were ordered to remove pro-free trade buttons, and Reform MPs were barred from placing Canadian flags on their desks.Conservative MP Martin Shields (Bow River, Alta.) was twice threatened with expulsion in 2021 and 2022 for wearing buttons supporting Canadian oil and gas, prompting Assistant Deputy Speaker Carol Hughes to rule that such slogans violated House protocols. Green MP Elizabeth May, who protested Shields’ buttons, said, “When people ignore the rules of this place it invites further contempt.”