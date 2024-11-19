News

Edmonton NDP MP sparks controversy with Palestinian solidarity pin, draws Speaker’s reprimand

Heather McPherson
Heather McPhersonCourtesy NDP
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Elizabeth May
Martin Shields
Heather Mcpherson
Poppy
Greg Fergus
Palestine
Gaza

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news