An Edmonton paramedic told the National Citizens’ Inquiry on COVID-19 that 2021 was a bad year for strokes and seizures, even for people in their 30’s.

At hearings in Red Deer April 28, Sierra Rotchford said she started to notice patterns after the 2020 lockdown.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

Raz
Raz

A lot of fake AHS officials have blood on their hands.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

My aunt died 4 days after her second job. Found her in the living room. They said stroke.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Competent Medical People were warning us about the Experimental mRNA VAX right from the start including the Scientist who was involved in the creation of the mRNA Gene altering substance.

"Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccines, calls this the most important dataset of the Pandemic.

Tom Lausen is a data activist. Via A Midwestern Doctor Lausen previously revealed the PEI and the RKI (the German equivalent of the CDC) were concealing concerning vaccine safety data.

Lausen estimated that 90% of the suspicious deaths that occur after vaccination are not reported to the PEI, and approximately 90% of those reported come from the patient themselves or their relative

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that German data analyst Tom Lausen held a conference last week in the Bundestag to discuss the massive rise in people who died “suddenly and unexpectedly” after the Covid vaccine rollout."

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/shocking-study-reveals-massive-spike-deaths-following-forced-covid-vaccines-germany/

Is there a Link between the 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Uptake in Europe and 2022 Excess All-Cause Mortality?

In a correlation study performed by the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, they were looking for a possible link between 2021 COVID-19 vaccination uptake in Europe, and monthly 2022 excess all-cause mortality. There was analyses of 31 countries from Jan to September 2022 and they found that all-cause mortality increased more the higher the 2021 vaccination uptake.

https://principia-scientific.com/vaccination-v-excess-deaths-correlation-study/

Dr McCullough: Any Person Dying With No Prior History of Significant Disease, It's the Vax

How long does the vaccine last in your body? What can you do if you were vaxxed? Can we even answer those questions?

https://www.brighteon.com/4fbe4449-ad19-48e2-afa4-d1eb8ec9d6cf

Report Add Reply
Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

I ate Subway for months to avoid their experiment plus I lost 10 lbs.

Report Add Reply

