Edmonton police appeal for help in 2009 murder cold case

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is reaching out to the public for assistance in gathering information regarding a homicide that occurred in 2009. Michelle Lee Hadwen, 37 at the time, tragically lost her life under suspicious circumstances, and authorities are seeking any leads that could aid in solving the case.The incident dates back to the early hours of October 6, 2009, when a concerned passerby contacted emergency services to report an injured woman lying in the roadway near 79 St. and 121 Ave. Responding officers and paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene, where they found Hadwen in critical condition. Despite immediate medical attention and transportation to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries two days later, on October 8, 2009.Following Hadwen's death, an autopsy conducted by the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined that her passing was a result of homicide. However, specific details regarding the cause of death have been withheld for investigative purposes.Despite extensive efforts by investigators over the years, including engaging with Hadwen's acquaintances and reviewing the case multiple times, no arrests have been made thus far. As a renewed effort to crack the case, detectives from the EPS Historical Homicide Section are now releasing photos of Hadwen, hoping to jog the memory of anyone who may have information about her death.Det. Kim Jay noted Hadwen's active social life and frequent presence in various establishments, including Reno's Pub, The Hub, and The York Hotel, particularly in the areas of 95 St. and 118 Ave. Jay expressed optimism that individuals who interacted with Hadwen or saw her on the night of her death may hold valuable information crucial to the investigation.Of particular interest to investigators is Hadwen's presence at The York Hotel on the evening of October 5, 2009. Surveillance footage from that day captured her engaging with several individuals at the hotel before leaving alone around 9 p.m., heading westbound on 104 Ave.Authorities are also urging residents who lived in the Eastwood neighborhood at the time of Hadwen's discovery to come forward if they recall any relevant details. Jay stressed the importance of even seemingly insignificant information, as it could potentially advance the investigation and provide closure to Hadwen's family.Anyone with information pertaining to Michelle Hadwen's death is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.