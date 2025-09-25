Edmonton police charge one man, issue warrant for another in 2013 sex assault

Edmonton police have laid charges in connection to a 2013 sexual assault after new DNA testing identified two suspects more than a decade later.Investigators say an adult woman was attacked on Jan. 1, 2013, while sitting in a parked vehicle in the Clareview area. At the time, DNA samples collected at the scene failed to match anyone in police databases.This year, one of the samples was flagged through a national DNA system, while advances in forensic technology allowed investigators to retest the second sample, confirming the identities of both suspects.On Sept. 4, a man who was a youth at the time of the offence turned himself in and has been charged with sexual assault. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act..Police have also issued a warrant for 31-year-old Azad Younis, wanted for sexual assault and uttering threats. EPS has released his photo and is asking the public for help in locating him.“We never stop investigating historical sexual assaults,” said Staff Sergeant Christa Laforce of the EPS Sexual Assault Section, adding that advances in forensic science mean cases once thought to be cold can still move forward.Anyone with information about Younis’ whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.