Edmonton police charge repeat offender with child sexual assault, seek additional victims

Edmonton police are asking possible victims to come forward after charging a 50-year-old man with sexually assaulting a young child and alleging he targeted families by presenting himself as a trusted caregiver.The Edmonton Police Service announced Wednesday that Simon Nicholas, who is also known as Ambrose Nicholas, was charged on July 29 with sexual assault, sexual interference and two counts of breaching a court order.Police also executed warrants issued by the Athabasca RCMP in connection with the alleged sexual assault of another young child.According to investigators, Nicholas was already subject to court-ordered conditions at the time of the alleged Edmonton offences that prohibited him from having contact with children under the age of 16 and barred him from attending places commonly frequented by children.Police allege that in both investigations Nicholas approached parents and portrayed himself as someone who could be trusted to care for young children.Investigators say the similarities between the two cases lead them to believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet contacted police.The allegations have not been proven in court.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or by dialing #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.Police said support services are available for anyone affected by sexual violence through local sexual assault support organizations or the Edmonton Police Service.