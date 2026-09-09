Edmonton police charge three in $336,000 drone drug trafficking plot targeting prison

Edmonton police have charged three people in an alleged scheme to use drones to smuggle more than $330,000 worth of methamphetamine and cannabis into the Edmonton Institution.The Edmonton Police Service said the investigation began in May 2025 after Correctional Service Canada uncovered a plan to bring drugs and other contraband into the federal prison.Detectives with the EPS Institution Investigation Unit determined two suspects had allegedly reached an agreement with an inmate to deliver drugs into the institution using drones.On May 7, 2025, two suspects arrived at the Edmonton Institution in a rental vehicle.Police searched the vehicle and seized approximately 328 grams of methamphetamine and 180 grams of cannabis resin. The drugs were packaged inside plastic Kinder eggs that police allege were intended for delivery by drone.Investigators also seized two drones, cellphones and related equipment.Police estimated the institutional value of the drugs at $336,000.No charges were laid immediately following the vehicle search because investigators said additional work was required to gather and review evidence..Police announced Wednesday that Angelica Ager, 26, and Caleb Ganton-Tinker, 21, have each been charged with conspiracy to commit possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.Dakota Aubichon, 31, an inmate at the Edmonton Institution, was charged with conspiracy to commit possession for the purpose of trafficking and party to the offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking.“The EPS Institution Investigation Unit is grateful for the excellent working relationship we have with Correctional Service Canada,” said EPS Investigations Branch Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart.“These investigations are complex and require close collaboration between our services to ensure the security and safety of our institutions.”Correctional Service Canada Prairie Region acting deputy commissioner Lee Anne Skene said the investigation demonstrates the importance of cooperation between police and correctional authorities.“The successful outcome reflects the professionalism, expertise, and dedication of both Correctional Service Canada and the Edmonton Police Service,” said Skene.“Together, we remain committed to disrupting criminal activity, strengthening institutional security, and working collaboratively to protect the safety of our staff, our institutions, and the communities we serve.”