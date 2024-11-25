Edmonton police expand investigation to 24 arson cases in city’s south

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) announced Monday that its ongoing investigation into a series of arsons in southwest and southeast Edmonton has grown to include 24 confirmed incidents this year. The cases span several neighborhoods, including Allendale, Belgravia, Ritchie, King Edward Park, Holyrood, and Strathearn.The arsons have targeted residential areas, affecting both occupied and unoccupied homes as well as detached garages and sheds. Most incidents occurred earlier in the year, with one new case reported since EPS last provided an update on November 8.The investigation, conducted in collaboration with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS), has identified several persons of interest. However, police have not confirmed whether the incidents are linked beyond their geographical proximity.“As we continue to work with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the City of Edmonton, and members of the impacted communities, we are thoroughly reviewing all arsons that have been reported in these areas since the beginning of the year,” said Insp. Shannon Dechamplain of EPS’ Investigations Branch. “We are thankful for the public’s assistance and cooperation in helping us move this investigation forward and ask that any suspicious activity continue to be reported to police.”In response to the ongoing threat, EPS has increased patrols in affected neighborhoods, bolstered by crime disruption and suppression teams.Police emphasized there are no ties to Project Gaslight or Bitcoin extortion schemes in connection with these incidents.Anyone with information is urged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile device. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.