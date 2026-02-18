Edmonton police fatal shooting of man with airsoft gun ruled lawful

An Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation has concluded that an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer acted lawfully when he fatally shot a man holding an air pistol last year.The incident occurred shortly before midnight on July 16, 2024, when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man waving a handgun at pedestrians along 82 Ave. The man, later identified as the affected person (AP), allegedly pointed the weapon at a woman’s head and at a passing bus. Responding officers approached the scene in an unmarked vehicle, identified themselves, and repeatedly ordered the AP to “drop the gun” and stop.According to the ASIRT report, the AP ignored verbal commands and ran toward the officers while holding the weapon. The subject officer fired two rounds from his carbine, striking the AP, who later died in hospital. The weapon was later determined to be an air pistol incapable of firing without extensive modification. Toxicology results showed the AP had ingested methamphetamine and alcohol, with a blood alcohol level roughly twice the legal limit.ASIRT’s review included interviews with six police officers, five civilian witnesses, and examination of video evidence from buses, nearby buildings, and a witness’s cellphone. Investigators found that the officer acted in accordance with s. 25 and s. 34 of the Criminal Code, which allow police to use force necessary to preserve their own life or the lives of others and to defend against threats of force.The report concluded the officer’s use of force was proportionate, necessary, and reasonable. “There are no reasonable grounds to believe that an offence was committed,” said Matthew Block, acting executive director of ASIRT.The investigation reinforces legal protections for officers responding to immediate threats, even when a weapon is later determined to be non-lethal, and highlights the complex, split-second decisions police must make to protect themselves and the public.