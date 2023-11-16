Edmonton police gang team's traffic stop leads to loaded gun, three arrests

In a late-night Thursday operation, officers from the Edmonton Police Service's Gang Suppression Team (GST) made a significant bust, seizing a loaded handgun during a routine traffic stop in the vicinity of 101 St. and 63 Ave. The operation, initiated due to multiple equipment violations, resulted in the apprehension of all three vehicle occupants.At approximately 11:25 p.m., GST officers observed a white Lexus sedan with several equipment violations and decided to conduct a traffic stop. As they engaged with the occupants, the officers noticed a handgun in plain view between the feet of one of the passengers. All three individuals in the vehicle were arrested and the handgun was confirmed to be loaded."Unfortunately, this is becoming the reality of what our front-line members are dealing with on a daily basis. There is an inherent danger to our officers during these traffic stops because of how prevalent these weapons are becoming," said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the GST.The individuals arrested were identified as follows:Keyon Nakeime Johnson, 27:Charges include possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized and possessing prohibited firearm/weapon in a vehicle.Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on November 29, 2023.Oshaun Andrew Cabral Brown, 20:Faces charges of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized, possession of prohibited firearm/weapon in a vehicle, contravened regulation and breach condition of a release order.Cabral Brown's court appearance is set for November 20, 2023.Hamza Mohammed Ahmed, 27:Charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized, possession of prohibited firearm/weapon in a vehicle, and contravened regulation.Ahmed is expected to appear in court on November 29, 2023.