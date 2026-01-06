Edmonton police hit outlaw biker gang with new organized crime charges

Edmonton police have laid a fresh round of charges in a sweeping organized crime probe targeting an outlaw motorcycle gang accused of establishing a foothold in the city with ties to violence and the Hells Angels.The Edmonton Police Service Drugs and Gang Enforcement Section says the latest charges stem from an investigation launched in October 2024 into the One Order Motorcycle Club, a one-percent outlaw group already active in eastern Canada. Police allege the group has been attempting to entrench itself in Edmonton.Investigators say further work on the file has now resulted in charges against nine individuals from Edmonton and surrounding communities, ranging from firearms and drug offences to conspiracy, extortion and participation in a criminal organization..Michael Hanson, 45, of Alberta Beach is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. Randolph Kostyshen, 34, of Edmonton faces charges including conspiracy to commit assault, two counts of committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization, participation in a criminal organization and conspiracy to commit extortion.Lee Lepoidvin, 54, of Edmonton is charged with conspiracy to commit assault, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization and two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm. Frederick Mansell, 56, of Edmonton faces charges including conspiracy to commit extortion, participation in a criminal organization and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.Richard Pangburn, 37, of Edmonton is charged with conspiracy to commit assault, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization and instructing a criminal organization. Lance Rodgirs, 50, of Edmonton faces charges including conspiracy to commit assault, trafficking prohibited ammunition, sale of body armour and committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization.Robert Walsh, 48, of Ardrossan is charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization, participation in a criminal organization, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.Brady Wilhelm, 35, of Sherwood Park faces drug and tobacco-related charges including production of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000 and processing illegal tobacco for sale. Hasan Zawadi, 39, of St. Albert is charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, committing an indictable offence for a criminal organization and participation in a criminal organization..“These charges are the result of excellent investigative work by our members and strong collaboration with our partners,” said Acting Insp. Marco Antonio, noting the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service was involved in the case.“Together we are holding members of the One Order MC accountable.”Police said the investigation forms part of the EPS Guns and Gangs Strategy, aimed at targeting firearm and gang violence and reducing serious crime across Edmonton. Anyone with information is urged to contact EPS or Crime Stoppers.