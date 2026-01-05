Edmonton police hunt escaped killer

Edmonton police are asking the public for help after a federal inmate escaped custody from a healing lodge in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The Edmonton Police Service says Correctional Services Canada reported that Shelby Crane, 33, was unaccounted for during a routine count at the Stan Daniels Healing Centre at about 1:47 a.m. on Jan. 1. Crane is now considered unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.Crane is serving a 10-year, six-month sentence for manslaughter involving the use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and obstructing a peace officer.Police describe Crane as 6-ft., 2-ins., 214 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He has numerous distinctive tattoos, including a crook and castle logo and a medusa on his right forearm, the name “Marlene” on his right hand, “Marilyn” and “Mya” on his right upper arm, a flower-themed sleeve on his left upper arm, an “S” on his left hand, and a cross on his left wrist.Anyone with information on Crane’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.