Edmonton police hunt forklift occupants after fatal hit-and-run

Edmonton police are searching for two men who fled after a 20-year-old man fell from a stolen forklift and was fatally struck by the machine last weekend.The Edmonton Police Service said the deadly collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. Aug. 29 along 140 Ave. near 134 St.Police said an unidentified man was driving the stolen forklift along 140 Ave. while two other men rode on the machine.During the trip, one of the passengers fell from the forklift and was struck by it, suffering fatal injuries.The driver and the other passenger fled the scene on foot following the collision, according to police.EPS has not released the name of the 20-year-old victim.The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is investigating and is trying to identify the two men who left the scene.Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the occupants of the forklift to come forward.Police are also seeking surveillance, cellphone or dashcam video that may have captured the forklift or the collision.Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.