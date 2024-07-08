Edmonton police hunting man who lured, sexually assaulted two sex workers

The Edmonton Police Service’s Sexual Assault Section (SAS) is urgently seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect involved in two violent assaults and robberies that occurred on Saturday morning, targeting two sex trade workers.First Incident: On Saturday, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a 30-year-old female complainant met the male suspect at an online rental suite in central Edmonton. Shortly after their meeting, the suspect violently attacked her, rendering her unconscious. The victim awoke with significant injuries and discovered that the suspect had stolen cash, her wallet containing identification, and her cell phone before fleeing the scene.Second Incident: At approximately 7:50 a.m. the same morning, the male suspect arranged to meet a 27-year-old female complainant at a south-side hotel suite. Following their meeting, the suspect attacked her at the door, again rendering the victim unconscious. Upon regaining consciousness, the victim realized the suspect had stolen cash, her wallet with identification, and her cell phone.The suspect is believed to be driving a 2018 to 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline..Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have been assaulted or robbed by this male suspect. They urge anyone with information to come forward.Individuals who can identify the suspect are asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Reports can also be made online at EPS Online Crime Report.Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers Tips.