Edmonton police hunting rec centre sex attacker

The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a sex attacker who assaulted a girl at a city rec centre.On Tuesday, about 4:35 p.m., Southwest Branch patrol officers were dispatched to the Terwillegar Recreation Centre in response to a sexual assault. It was reported to police that a 13-year-old female entered a family change room stall and was followed in by an unknown male suspect who proceeded to sexually assault her.The suspect is described as an Asian male with a slim build, with black hair that is dyed a yellow/blond colour. He was wearing a gray winter jacket, light coloured pants and black boots. He was observed on CCTV surveillance also wearing a black hat. .The suspect was dropped off by a silver mid-sized SUV.The EPS is releasing photos of the suspect in an effort to identify him.“We are confident that someone out there knows who this suspect is,” said Det. Kevin Chung with the EPS’ Child Protection Section.“A stranger attack like this, in a populated recreation centre is incredibly concerning and we encourage anyone who knows more about this incident or the male suspect to contact police immediately.”“The Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre is providing support to the young girl and her family.”Investigators are asking anyone who may know the identity of the suspect to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.