Edmonton police investigate child’s death in northeast townhouse fire

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy after a residential fire early Friday morning in Clareview Village.Fire crews were called to the townhouse shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, and reported three adults and four children were inside at the time. The boy was declared dead at the scene. An infant girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. An 8-year-old girl and an adult male were treated in hospital and released, while an adult female remains hospitalized with serious injuries. A second adult male and a 10-year-old girl were treated at the scene.As with all sudden deaths outside a health-care setting, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death while working with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to determine the cause of the fire.Anyone with information is urged to contact Edmonton Police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.