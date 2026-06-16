Edmonton police investigate fatal collision that killed 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton, prompting an investigation by the Edmonton Police Service's Major Collision Investigations Section.Police say the collision occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Sunday near 66 St. and 170 Ave.According to investigators, the child was walking through a parking lot with her mother when she broke free and ran onto 66 St., where she was struck by a Jeep.Bystanders immediately began lifesaving efforts before paramedics arrived. EMS treated the girl at the scene and transported her to the Stollery Children's Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.The 23-year-old woman driving the Jeep remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.Police said neither speed nor impairment are believed to have been factors in the collision.The Edmonton Police Service's Major Collision Investigations Section continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.Police also said Crime and Trauma-Informed Support Services are being offered to those affected by the tragedy.