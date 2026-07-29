Edmonton police investigate fatal shooting at west-end business

Edmonton police are investigating a fatal shooting at a west-end business after a 39-year-old man died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon.The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called about 11:35 a.m. to reports of a shooting near 112 Ave. and 149 St.When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from serious injuries. EMS treated the man at the scene before transporting him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The EPS Homicide Section has since taken over the investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.Investigators say a male suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot around the time of the shooting.Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area between 11 a.m. and noon on Tuesday to come forward.Investigators are particularly interested in reviewing dashcam video that may show suspicious activity before or after the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or by dialing #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.