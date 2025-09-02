Edmonton police investigate suspicious death after Montrose house fire

Edmonton homicide detectives are probing a suspicious death following a house fire in the Montrose neighbourhood.On Sunday around 5:40 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services called police after discovering a body inside a burning home near 59 St. and 119 Ave. Edmonton Police Service confirmed its Homicide Section has since taken over the case.The deceased has not yet been identified and an autopsy is pending. Police say no arrests have been made.Investigators are also seeking a witness who filmed the fire and posted the video to social media. They are asking the individual, along with anyone who has information about the incident, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.