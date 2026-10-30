Edmonton police investigate suspicious death of two-year-old girl in Castle Downs

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a two-year-old girl who was found dead at a home in the city's northwest earlier this month.The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) announced Friday that its homicide section has taken over the investigation following the child's death in the Castle Downs neighbourhood.Police were called to a residence in the area at approximately 2 p.m. on October 10 after receiving a report of a sudden death involving the toddler.Investigators subsequently determined the circumstances surrounding the girl's death were suspicious, prompting the involvement of homicide detectives.EPS said an autopsy has been conducted, but toxicology results remain outstanding.Police have not disclosed the child's identity, the circumstances leading up to her death or whether any suspects have been identified.No arrests or charges were announced in Friday's release.Investigators have also not confirmed whether the death is being treated as a homicide.The investigation remains ongoing as police await the toxicology findings to help determine the cause of death.