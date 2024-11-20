Edmonton police investigating Boissonnault’s former company for fraud

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has launched an investigation into Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault’s former medical supply company and business partner. Boissonnault said he resigned from Global Health Imports (GHI) upon his 2021 re-election, yet he held 50% of the company’s shares up until late June 2024. The allegations on which the investigation is based were based on two separate fraudulent business transactions with American businesses that cost the clients a collective $850,000.House Question Period (QP) this week has been almost solely focused on calls for the minister to resign, as numerous Boissonnault-centered scandals have come to light. Three Tory MPs were expelled from QP on Tuesday for refusing to withdraw statements calling the minister a “fraud” and saying he was “lying.”The minister this year has been dubbed by MPs the “Other Randy” after the Commons Ethics Committee disclosed GHI text messages referring to a “Randy,” — but Boissonnault said it wasn’t him, it must have been someone else. The “Other Randy” was never identified. The committee has now reopened its investigation into whether Boissonnault committed fraud while serving as a minister. It was further revealed Boissonnault lied about being of indigenous heritage as his company reaped the subsidies that come with it, and the company was linked to an international drug trafficking ring. Conservative MPs during QP have claimed GHI faces allegations of committing nine counts of fraud. .WATCH: NOT FIRED, FIRED! Sheer compares Boissonnault to Wilson-Raybould.EPS confirmed an investigation has been opened against GHI and Stephen Anderson, Boissonnault’s former business partner, based on a 2022 allegation of fraud from a former client, according to Global News. Florida lawyer Michael Weber, legal counsel for medical supply procurement company 4M Medical LLC, told the publication he filed a police report on July 31, 2024 alleging 4M Medical sent GHI a $350,000 deposit for a shipment of medical gloves that were not delivered. Weber wrote in the police report that GHI and Anderson fraudulently induced him to send the deposit on the promise of a shipment of gloves, which was sent to GHI in October 2022 and never returned. Weber confirmed the police report and the court documents he filed contain the same information..WATCH: Poilievre calls for 'Other Randy' Boissonnault to resign, Boissonnault insists he 'never met that person'.A California-based company called the Ghaoui Group also sued GHI, Anderson, and Anderson’s other company, Global Healthcare Solutions (GHS), in May 2023, the publication reported, filed by Weber.No defence was submitted, and in July 2023, Ghaoui was awarded a $7.3-million by default and a partial judgement against Anderson, who had to pay $500,000. The case is under a stay order, but Anderson is now appealing to get them tossed, claiming he didn’t know about the lawsuit until December 2023, when he saw his bank accounts were being garnished, he wrote in court documents. A second Ghaoui Group lawsuit against Anderson and two GHI employees filed in April, 2024 allege civil fraud. All three individuals deny these allegations. Ghaoui chief Malvina Ghaoui herself filed a police report with EPS in March detailing how her company sent to GHI in September 2022 a $500,000 deposit on a large shipment of medical gloves — that, like the Florida company, never arrived. The deposit was never returned, says the Ghaoui Group in court documents.Ghaoui’s complaint was investigated but made no arrests or charges. Weber’s police report is “not sufficient to re-open this investigation,” EPS spokesperson Carolin Mara said. Const. Justin Cook on April 10 told Ghaoui Anderson told him he had “paid the deposit back,” according to emails obtained by Global.However, a month later in his sworn affidavit statement made on May 22, Anderson said there was a fire at the GHI Edmonton warehouse that “crippled” the company and he can only return $10,000 to the Ghaoui Group.A previous EPS investigation into the alleged warehouse fire is pending. “I can confirm that all three incident reports have been cross-referenced by investigators. The EPS cautions against drawing conclusions that police investigations have been unable to confirm,” said Maran..Trudeau says Randy is just dandy.The failed transactions transpired while Boissonnault owned half the company, yet the minister is not under investigation at this time. Boissonnault’s director of communications, Alice Hansen, told Global the minister “has never been contacted by Edmonton police or any other law enforcement agency regarding Global Health Imports or Mr. Anderson.”The court evidence reveals text messages sent to Weber from Anderson in September 2022, where he says he was “consulting Randy” about the so-called business deal. Boissonnault repeatedly denies all allegations against him. He has also said he has nothing to do with GHI or Anderson, and released a scathing statement against his former business partner saying so last month. The minister accuses Anderson of using his name without his permission. “If Mr. Anderson is using my name, without my knowledge, which I never gave him permission to do, then he should share that with the committee,” Boissonnault told reporters last week.