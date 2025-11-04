Edmonton police investigating death of child struck by vehicle in McConachie

Edmonton police are investigating after a five-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in the city’s northwest.Around 10 a.m., a 25-year-old woman driving a Jeep Cherokee was leaving a residential parking lot in the McConachie neighbourhood when the child, who had been running on the sidewalk, fell and was hit by the vehicle.The driver immediately called 911, and the child was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the collision. Members of the Major Collisions Investigation Section are leading the probe, while the Crime and Trauma Support Section attended the scene to assist those affected.Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.