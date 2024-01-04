Edmonton police investigating series of extortion, arson, shootings

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating 18 incidents of extortion repeatedly targetting South Asian new home builders, along with related arsons and shootings. Police say the arsons are typically committed by groups of young adults or youth “observed carrying jerry cans”, with six young males being arrested for shooting and arson incidents connected to the extortion series. Victims receive threats demanding “large sums of money” via phone calls, texts and WhatsApp messages, EPS said in a news release. Several victims who have refused to “pay the extorted sum” have had their new home builds, show homes and related property torched. Sometimes the suspects follow up with demands for “higher sums of money, leading to an escalation of violence and drive-by shootings.” No injuries have been reported as a result of these shootings. “In some cases, the suspects appear to have knowledge of the victim’s personal information, such as family members, vehicles and lifestyle patterns,” police said. EPS seeks the public’s help in providing any information about a person of interest in a December 29 arson in the Woodhaven Pointe area, pictured below. .Parminder Singh, 20, is in custody after being arrested for 12 firearms-related charges in an October 19 incident “where shots were fired at a residence in the Laurel area.”Hassan Dembil, 18, Manav Heer, 18, Ravinder Sandu, 19, and a male youth, all since released, were charged with arson-related offences for a December 19 residential fire in the Cy Becker community. Arjun Sahnan, 19, since released, was arrested on five firearms-related charges during a December 30, 2023 vehicle stop in Edmonton at 17 Street and 49 Avenue.