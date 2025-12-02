Edmonton police launch world-first facial recognition trial on body cameras

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is launching a world-first trial of facial recognition-enabled Body Worn Video (BWV) cameras as part of a month-long Proof of Concept aimed at enhancing officer and public safety.Starting Wednesday, up to 50 officers will use the new cameras during their regular shifts. The trial will test the technology’s ability to match faces against EPS databases, highlighting individuals with safety flags, cautions from previous encounters, or outstanding warrants for serious crimes such as murder, aggravated assault, and robbery. All mugshots come from EPS records.During the trial, the facial recognition feature will run in “Silent Mode,” meaning officers will not receive alerts while on duty. .Later, specially trained staff will review footage to verify any potential matches for accuracy. Images used for facial recognition will be deleted after testing, though the original video will remain according to EPS rules.Acting Supt. Kurt Martin of EPS’ Information and Analytics Division said the technology is designed to supplement, not replace, human investigation. “We are hopeful that upon successful testing, it can be yet another tool in our toolbox to assist us in our efforts to keep our communities and officers safe,” he said.Following the trial, the Edmonton Police Commission and the Chief’s Committee will review the results and decide whether to expand testing in 2026. EPS has submitted a Privacy Impact Assessment to Alberta’s Information and Privacy Commissioner to ensure the trial respects privacy and legal requirements.