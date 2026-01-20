Edmonton police release age-progression sketch in 43-year-old missing child case

Edmonton police have released a new age-progression composite sketch of Tania Murrell, who vanished while walking home from Grovenor Elementary School in 1983, in hopes of generating tips from the public on the 43rd anniversary of her disappearance.Tania was six-years-old when she was last seen on January 20, 1983, at approximately 11 a.m. for her lunch break. Despite decades of investigation, her whereabouts remain unknown, making her the city’s only outstanding missing child case.Detectives from the Edmonton Police Service Historical Crimes Unit worked closely with Tania’s family to create the age-progression sketch, depicting how she may look today at age 49. The composite was developed using photographs, known physical characteristics, modern forensic techniques, and consultation with family.Det. Melanie Grace of the Historical Crimes Section said the sketch is intended as an investigative tool, not a definitive representation. “In cases where there have been no new advancements for decades, age-progression sketches allow us to show what a missing child may look like today if they are alive. We're hoping this will jog someone's memory. Even small details can be critical in advancing an investigation,” she said..At the time of her disappearance, Tania was wearing a blue and white winter coat, green corduroy pants, a black Harley Davidson T-shirt, and brown boots. She also has a noticeable birthmark on her right temple.Vera Stortz, Tania’s aunt, expressed gratitude for the ongoing efforts to find her niece. “Special thanks go to journalist Gary Poignant who reported on Tania’s disappearance in 1983 and has never let the story die. I would also like to thank the Edmonton Police Service for their continued efforts and for working with me to create a new updated image of what Tania might look like today,” she said.Police are urging anyone with information about Tania Murrell to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from a mobile phone.